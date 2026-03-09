Left Menu

Airspace Crisis: IndiGo's U-Turn and Global Flight Disruptions Amid West Asia Tensions

IndiGo's flight from Delhi to Manchester had to return due to airspace restrictions over West Asia. The airline cited safety concerns for the decision. Ongoing regional tensions continue to disrupt flight operations, with airlines adapting routes and schedules to ensure passenger safety amid security challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-03-2026 20:12 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 20:12 IST
Representative image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

IndiGo's Delhi to Manchester flight was compelled to make a return to its origin after encountering last-minute airspace restrictions over West Asia. The aircraft, which had been airborne for nearly eight hours, prioritized safety as the primary reason for the abrupt change in course, landing back in New Delhi.

In light of evolving regional tensions, IndiGo has been working closely with relevant authorities to assess the possibility of resuming the journey. Flights in and around the Middle East face potential delays or diversions as circumstances shift, underscoring the airline's commitment to passenger safety.

Airlines like Akasa Air and SpiceJet are adapting operations, launching special flights to maintain connectivity between India and the Gulf amid the crisis. Meanwhile, international carriers are modifying routes or suspending services as they navigate the volatile situation, with the focus unwaveringly on passenger safety and operational flexibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

