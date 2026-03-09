Airspace Crisis: IndiGo's U-Turn and Global Flight Disruptions Amid West Asia Tensions

IndiGo's Delhi to Manchester flight was compelled to make a return to its origin after encountering last-minute airspace restrictions over West Asia. The aircraft, which had been airborne for nearly eight hours, prioritized safety as the primary reason for the abrupt change in course, landing back in New Delhi.

In light of evolving regional tensions, IndiGo has been working closely with relevant authorities to assess the possibility of resuming the journey. Flights in and around the Middle East face potential delays or diversions as circumstances shift, underscoring the airline's commitment to passenger safety.

Airlines like Akasa Air and SpiceJet are adapting operations, launching special flights to maintain connectivity between India and the Gulf amid the crisis. Meanwhile, international carriers are modifying routes or suspending services as they navigate the volatile situation, with the focus unwaveringly on passenger safety and operational flexibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)