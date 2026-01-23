Crocodile Threat Amid Floods in Mozambique: A Hidden Crisis
Severe flooding in Mozambique, exacerbated by crocodile attacks, has resulted in numerous fatalities and a worsening humanitarian crisis. The rains across southern Africa have destroyed homes, infrastructure, and led to displacement, highlighting urgent needs for health services and aid amid rising disease risks and damaged agriculture.
- Country:
- Zimbabwe
Mozambique is facing a dual crisis as catastrophic floods coincide with rising crocodile attacks, causing widespread fear and fatalities in vulnerable communities. The situation is especially dire in Xai-Xai, where authorities have heightened alerts following dangerous encounters in submerged areas.
Across southern Africa, relentless rains have killed over 100 people, devastated infrastructures, and displaced thousands. In Mozambique, at least 13 people have died, three of whom fell victim to crocodile attacks. The Limpopo river, now spilling into populated zones, exacerbates the risks.
Humanitarian organizations warn of escalating crises as these floods impede healthcare access, threaten food security, and foster disease outbreaks. The WHO reports significant disruptions, urging immediate deployment of aid, mobile health teams, and restoration of crucial services to those in makeshift shelters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
STL Rides High on AI-Ready Infrastructure Surge
IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust Secures ₹1,500 Crore Through Oversubscribed Institutional Placement
Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results
Uttarakhand's Rail Revolution: Fast-Tracking Infrastructure for the Future
Congress Leaders Urge Action on Flood Relief and Infrastructure