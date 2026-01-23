Crocodile Threat Amid Floods in Mozambique: A Hidden Crisis

Mozambique is facing a dual crisis as catastrophic floods coincide with rising crocodile attacks, causing widespread fear and fatalities in vulnerable communities. The situation is especially dire in Xai-Xai, where authorities have heightened alerts following dangerous encounters in submerged areas.

Across southern Africa, relentless rains have killed over 100 people, devastated infrastructures, and displaced thousands. In Mozambique, at least 13 people have died, three of whom fell victim to crocodile attacks. The Limpopo river, now spilling into populated zones, exacerbates the risks.

Humanitarian organizations warn of escalating crises as these floods impede healthcare access, threaten food security, and foster disease outbreaks. The WHO reports significant disruptions, urging immediate deployment of aid, mobile health teams, and restoration of crucial services to those in makeshift shelters.

(With inputs from agencies.)