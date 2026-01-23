Left Menu

Rain Brings Chill to Gurugram and Faridabad

After an extended dry period, Gurugram and Faridabad experienced rainfall, with temperatures dropping significantly. The rain, while welcome, caused disruptions due to waterlogging, affecting traffic flow. The Air Quality Index showed moderate levels, highlighting the ongoing environmental concerns in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 23-01-2026 23:01 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 23:01 IST
Gurugram and Faridabad ended their long dry spell on Friday with a bout of rain, sending temperatures tumbling in both cities. The rain, accompanied by strong winds, began in Gurugram at 7 am, lasting intermittently all day and bringing in an evening downpour.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast a further drop in daytime temperatures to between 19-21 degrees Celsius, while nighttime temperatures may plunge to around 6-8 degrees. Bijendra Kumar from Gurugram District Information and Public Relations reported an average rainfall of over 12 mm across the district and its surroundings.

However, the much-needed rain also resulted in traffic chaos due to waterlogging in various parts of the cities, causing a slowdown in vehicle movement. Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index recorded an alarming 225 in Gurugram and 214 in Manesar, underlining the persistent air quality issues in the region.

