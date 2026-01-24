Left Menu

Hopes Dim in New Zealand as Landslide Rescuers Face Challenges

Rescue teams in New Zealand continue their search for six missing individuals following a landslide at a campground in Mount Maunganui. Adverse weather and additional landslides are complicating rescue efforts. Authorities remain cautious, with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon expressing solidarity with affected families.

Rescue teams in New Zealand are tirelessly working to locate six people missing after a landslide swept through a bustling campground on the North Island, according to authorities on Saturday.

The landslide, triggered by torrential rains on Thursday, struck Mount Maunganui on the island's east coast, where families were enjoying summer vacations. Two teenagers are among the missing, but as of yet, no fatalities have been reported. The Fire and Emergency New Zealand department stated that 35 workers are utilizing heavy machinery to clear debris after a slip in the search area on Friday.

Megan Stiffler, a fire and emergency official, warned that further rain could necessitate a halt in rescue operations for safety reasons. The search might extend over several days due to existing challenges. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon visited affected families, acknowledging the nation's shared grief, as another landslide in Papamoa resulted in two fatalities.

