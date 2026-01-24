Leopard Captured: Villagers' Fears Allayed
A leopard that had strayed into a human settlement was captured after attacking domestic animals in the Thachampara area. Forest officials confirmed its presence and set up a cage trap, capturing the animal on Saturday. The leopard will be assessed for health before being relocated.
A leopard was successfully captured after straying into a human settlement and attacking livestock, sparking fears among the local residents. Forest officials confirmed that the big cat's presence had been causing distress in the Thachampara area after it recently targeted a calf.
Residents, worried about future attacks, pushed for immediate action to neutralize the threat. Consequently, the Forest Department initiated comprehensive monitoring of the leopard's movements to ensure public safety, according to local authorities.
A strategic cage trap was installed in a secluded spot on Friday, leading to the leopard's capture early Saturday morning. The animal will now be assessed for health conditions and, depending on the results, could be released into a forest area elsewhere, officials reported.
