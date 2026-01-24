Leopard Captured: Villagers' Fears Allayed

A leopard was successfully captured after straying into a human settlement and attacking livestock, sparking fears among the local residents. Forest officials confirmed that the big cat's presence had been causing distress in the Thachampara area after it recently targeted a calf.

Residents, worried about future attacks, pushed for immediate action to neutralize the threat. Consequently, the Forest Department initiated comprehensive monitoring of the leopard's movements to ensure public safety, according to local authorities.

A strategic cage trap was installed in a secluded spot on Friday, leading to the leopard's capture early Saturday morning. The animal will now be assessed for health conditions and, depending on the results, could be released into a forest area elsewhere, officials reported.