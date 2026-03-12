Left Menu

POCSO Act Accused Escapes, Recaptured: A Security Lapse Exposed

A POCSO Act accused, Shrikant Laxman Gofan, escaped from a Mumbai hospital during medical treatment but was later re-arrested in Ambernath. Gofan, in custody for POCSO and robbery charges, fled when the escort was momentarily absent. An internal inquiry into possible negligence is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-03-2026 22:40 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 22:40 IST
In an alarming security breach, Shrikant Laxman Gofan, accused under the POCSO Act, managed to escape from a Mumbai hospital but was successfully re-arrested in Thane district's Ambernath. The incident spotlighted potential lapses in security arrangements during prisoner hospital visits.

The accused, held in judicial custody for cases including robbery and dacoity, was admitted to JJ Hospital in Byculla for a kidney-related ailment. He seized the opportunity to escape when the escort was briefly unattended, with one constable fetching documents and another registering him for a sonography.

This case has prompted officials to launch an internal investigation to assess whether negligence contributed to the escape. The inquiry may result in significant changes in protocol to ensure such incidents do not recur.

