Fenova's Wooden-Finish uPVC Windows Transform Bhutan's Gyalsung Academy

Fenova uPVC Door & Window Systems, a division of Arihant Profile – Extrusion LLP, has secured a prestigious contract to supply wooden-finish uPVC windows for the Gyalsung Academy project in Bhutan. Spanning about 55,000 square feet, this significant order underscores Fenova's innovative manufacturing capabilities.

The Gyalsung Academy chose Fenova for its unique co-extrusion technology, allowing for the integration of wood-grain aesthetics directly into the window profiles. This approach eliminates common issues like peeling and delamination associated with traditional surface laminates, offering a maintenance-free and durable solution.

This project aligns with Bhutan's vision for sustainable infrastructure, emphasizing reduced maintenance and architectural aesthetics. Fenova's success in Bhutan builds on previous successful installations and highlights its growing presence and preference among premium developers both in India and internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)