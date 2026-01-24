The Digital Transformation: India's Marine Fisheries Census 2025

In a significant step towards digital innovation, the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) is finalizing the fully-digitized National Marine Fisheries Census for 2025. A senior official confirmed that household enumeration will be completed by the end of this month.

The census, spanning across 13 states and union territories, faced delays in West Bengal but remains on track in other regions. Preliminary results suggest that while the number of households has not changed since the 2016 census, there is noticeable growth in habitations, largely due to migration from inland to marine fisheries.

This digital census, a first for the sector, aims to create an extensive, geo-referenced database that will enhance evidence-based planning and the distribution of government benefits. Essential data collected includes the socio-economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and insurance status among fisher families.