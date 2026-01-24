A Chilling Attack: Moscow Strikes Kyiv Amidst Winter's Wrath
Russia launched a significant assault on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, leaving 1.2 million properties without power. As Kyiv faced subzero temperatures, emergency shelters provided relief. The attack coincided with ongoing peace talks, which ended without progress. Ukrainian leaders vowed to restore power swiftly amidst continued aggression impacting the nation.
In the bitter cold of winter, Russia has intensified its assault on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, leaving 1.2 million properties engulfed in darkness. As temperatures in Kyiv plummeted to -10 degrees Celsius, over 3,000 buildings initially suffered from heating issues, with authorities racing to repair the damage as night fell.
The tragic night of explosions, marked by 375 drones and 21 missiles launched by Russian forces, led to air defense systems lighting up the Kyiv sky. The attack parallels United Arab Emirates-based talks between Russia and Ukraine, driven by U.S. involvement but yielding no new compromises in a quest for peace.
In a bid to counter the devastating impacts, Ukrainian officials are rapidly working to restore energy services. Meanwhile, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko highlighted the efforts to care for the city's most vulnerable by providing essentials and operating heated shelters. Yet, the Ukrainian capital continues to face severe challenges as it endures Moscow's unrelenting power grid assaults.
(With inputs from agencies.)
