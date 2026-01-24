Left Menu

Winter's Wrath: Storm Grounds US Flights and Threatens Power Outages

A massive winter storm has wreaked havoc across the US, grounding over 10,000 flights and endangering power supplies. As freezing temperatures and catastrophic ice spread from Texas to New England, thousands remain without power. The federal government has initiated emergency measures as the storm advances toward the Northeast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oklahomacity | Updated: 24-01-2026 22:56 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 22:56 IST
Winter's Wrath: Storm Grounds US Flights and Threatens Power Outages
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A massive winter storm is causing widespread disruption across the United States, with over 10,000 flights reportedly grounded over the weekend. The National Weather Service has issued warnings for heavy snow and potentially catastrophic ice, which threaten to cripple major roadways and power infrastructure across large swaths of the country.

In parts of Texas, Oklahoma, and Mississippi, freezing temperatures and ice have caused considerable damage, disrupting utilities and transportation. The storm is moving northeast, with snow expected to blanket regions from Washington D.C. to Boston. Authorities in multiple states have declared emergencies as they brace for potential power outages.

The federal government has activated nearly 30 search and rescue teams in anticipation of the storm's impact. Supplies including meals, blankets, and generators have been pre-positioned, with President Trump assuring coordination with local and state officials. With the storm expected to continue its path through the Northeast, citizens are urged to prepare for enduring severe winter conditions.

TRENDING

1
Judicial Independence Under Siege: Controversial Transfer Ignites Political Firestorm

Judicial Independence Under Siege: Controversial Transfer Ignites Political ...

 India
2
Controversy Surrounds NEET Aspirant's Tragic Death in Patna

Controversy Surrounds NEET Aspirant's Tragic Death in Patna

 India
3
Cricket Clash: Verma and Lee Fall, Wolvaardt Shines

Cricket Clash: Verma and Lee Fall, Wolvaardt Shines

 India
4
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026