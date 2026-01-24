Winter's Wrath: Storm Grounds US Flights and Threatens Power Outages
A massive winter storm has wreaked havoc across the US, grounding over 10,000 flights and endangering power supplies. As freezing temperatures and catastrophic ice spread from Texas to New England, thousands remain without power. The federal government has initiated emergency measures as the storm advances toward the Northeast.
A massive winter storm is causing widespread disruption across the United States, with over 10,000 flights reportedly grounded over the weekend. The National Weather Service has issued warnings for heavy snow and potentially catastrophic ice, which threaten to cripple major roadways and power infrastructure across large swaths of the country.
In parts of Texas, Oklahoma, and Mississippi, freezing temperatures and ice have caused considerable damage, disrupting utilities and transportation. The storm is moving northeast, with snow expected to blanket regions from Washington D.C. to Boston. Authorities in multiple states have declared emergencies as they brace for potential power outages.
The federal government has activated nearly 30 search and rescue teams in anticipation of the storm's impact. Supplies including meals, blankets, and generators have been pre-positioned, with President Trump assuring coordination with local and state officials. With the storm expected to continue its path through the Northeast, citizens are urged to prepare for enduring severe winter conditions.
A 51-year-old man shot by federal immigration officers in Minneapolis has died, a hospital record obtained by AP shows, reports AP.
