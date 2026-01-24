Winter's Wrath: Storm Grounds US Flights and Threatens Power Outages

A massive winter storm is causing widespread disruption across the United States, with over 10,000 flights reportedly grounded over the weekend. The National Weather Service has issued warnings for heavy snow and potentially catastrophic ice, which threaten to cripple major roadways and power infrastructure across large swaths of the country.

In parts of Texas, Oklahoma, and Mississippi, freezing temperatures and ice have caused considerable damage, disrupting utilities and transportation. The storm is moving northeast, with snow expected to blanket regions from Washington D.C. to Boston. Authorities in multiple states have declared emergencies as they brace for potential power outages.

The federal government has activated nearly 30 search and rescue teams in anticipation of the storm's impact. Supplies including meals, blankets, and generators have been pre-positioned, with President Trump assuring coordination with local and state officials. With the storm expected to continue its path through the Northeast, citizens are urged to prepare for enduring severe winter conditions.