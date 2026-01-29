Left Menu

Hotel Inferno in Paharganj: Three Injured in Blaze

A Thursday early morning fire at a hotel in Paharganj, Delhi, injured three individuals, with one critically hurt. Delhi Fire Services responded to the blaze at a five-storey building and successfully rescued eight people. The fire was controlled by 4.25 am.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 15:20 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 15:20 IST
In the early hours of Thursday, a fire erupted at a hotel in central Delhi's Paharganj, leaving three people injured, one critically. Authorities reported that Vinod, aged 36, sustained 70 percent burn injuries, Vasant Kumar, aged 38, incurred 10 percent burns, and Hitesh Kumar, aged 36, received five percent burns.

The Delhi Fire Services were notified of the blaze at a five-storey building at 3.05 am, with the fire reportedly starting on the ground floor. A total of eight individuals were rescued from the premises amid the chaos.

All three injured men are currently receiving medical treatment at a local hospital. The valiant efforts of the fire services ensured the blaze was brought under control by 4.25 am, preventing further casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

