Karnataka's Job Fair for Persons with Disabilities: A Step Towards Inclusive Employment

The Karnataka government, under Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, will organize a job fair exclusively for persons with disabilities, marking a significant move towards inclusive employment. Set within three months at Kanteerava Stadium, this initiative aims to enhance economic self-reliance for the disabled community.

Patil, who is responsible for Skill Development, Livelihood, and Medical Education, announced the job fair in the Legislative Assembly. The event is a key program by the Department of Skill Development and Livelihood, intended to provide suitable employment to the disabled, empowering them through vocational training and entrepreneurship programs.

During the current fiscal year, the Karnataka Skill Development Corporation (KSDC) is implementing training programs for 1,000 disabled candidates across the state, with a budget of Rs. 3 crore. Patil highlighted the enhancement of reservation for disabled candidates in training, from three to five percent, reinforcing the state's inclusive employment strategy.

