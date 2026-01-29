Left Menu

Karnataka's Job Fair for Persons with Disabilities: A Step Towards Inclusive Employment

Karnataka is set to organize a significant job fair aimed at providing employment opportunities for persons with disabilities. Scheduled at Kanteerava Stadium, this initiative underlines the state's commitment to inclusive employment, with plans to offer vocational training and toolkits, ensuring economic self-reliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-01-2026 19:15 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 19:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government, under Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, will organize a job fair exclusively for persons with disabilities, marking a significant move towards inclusive employment. Set within three months at Kanteerava Stadium, this initiative aims to enhance economic self-reliance for the disabled community.

Patil, who is responsible for Skill Development, Livelihood, and Medical Education, announced the job fair in the Legislative Assembly. The event is a key program by the Department of Skill Development and Livelihood, intended to provide suitable employment to the disabled, empowering them through vocational training and entrepreneurship programs.

During the current fiscal year, the Karnataka Skill Development Corporation (KSDC) is implementing training programs for 1,000 disabled candidates across the state, with a budget of Rs. 3 crore. Patil highlighted the enhancement of reservation for disabled candidates in training, from three to five percent, reinforcing the state's inclusive employment strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

