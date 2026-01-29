Senior Sikkim IFS officer Udai Gurung elevated to CCF post

Senior Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Udai Gurung was on Thursday elevated to the post of the Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) of Sikkim, according to an official notification issued by the Department of Personnel. ''The Governor of Sikkim has been pleased to appoint Udai Gurung as the Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) in the Super Time Scale (Level-14 of the Pay Matrix) with immediate effect,'' it said. Gurung was serving as the Conservator of Forests in the Forest and Environment Department. He joined the Forest Service in 1996 as an Assistant Conservator of Forests and was subsequently inducted into the IFS in 2014 and allotted to the 2008 batch. With nearly three decades of service, he has held various key positions and has made significant contributions to forest conservation, environmental protection, and sustainable forest management in the state.

