WMO Strengthens Mozambique’s Early Warning Systems Under EW4All Initiative

Mozambique is significantly strengthening its national early warning systems with support from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) under the Swedish-funded Early Warnings for All (EW4All) multi-stakeholder accelerator for Least Developed Countries and Small Island Developing States.

Working closely with the Government of Mozambique, WMO has focused on reinforcing Pillar 2 of the EW4All Programmatic Framework, which centres on strengthening meteorological and hydrological monitoring, forecasting and warning capabilities. These efforts are laying the technical and institutional foundations for more effective early action and disaster preparedness.

A key focus has been on strengthening the country’s National Meteorological and Hydrological Service (NMHS), particularly the National Institute of Meteorology (INAM) and the National Directorate of Water Resources Management (DNGRH). Through detailed system mapping, WMO assessed hydrological monitoring, forecasting, data management and warning dissemination capacities within DNGRH, establishing a clear national baseline. The assessment identified strengths, gaps and priority investment areas, resulting in practical recommendations that now guide planning, coordination and implementation across institutions.

WMO has also supported the modernization of INAM and DNGRH’s official websites to improve public access to weather and hydrological information. These upgrades ensure forecasts and warnings are clearer, more user-friendly and interoperable with global systems. Improvements include publishing alerts using the Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) and linking national observation stations to WMO global networks, strengthening Mozambique’s integration into regional and international early warning infrastructures.

Capacity building has been a central pillar of the programme. In collaboration with the South African Weather Service (SAWS), WMO delivered hands-on technical training to Mozambican meteorologists and hydrologists. This included training on the Flash Flood Guidance System (FFGS), advanced Numerical Weather Prediction (NWP), and Impact-Based Forecasting (IBF)—equipping national staff with tools to produce more accurate and actionable warnings.

Additional support has been provided under the WISER-funded Early Warning for Southern Africa project, including nowcasting tools, CAP training and the co-production of impact-based forecasts through local testbeds. Community engagement and awareness activities have also been carried out to strengthen early warning uptake at grassroots level.

Most recently, Mozambique has taken a major step forward in cyclone preparedness. With WMO support, national institutions responsible for meteorology, hydrology and disaster risk management jointly reviewed and formalised Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for tropical cyclone monitoring, forecasting and communication. The process resulted in a new operational manual that clearly defines workflows, decision thresholds, warning levels and timelines, while aligning national practice with international standards.

The collaborative development of the SOPs has strengthened coordination among institutions, reducing ambiguity during high-pressure emergency situations and improving the translation of scientific information into clear guidance for decision-makers and communities at risk.

Implementation of the EW4All roadmap has been further reinforced through close collaboration with the World Food Programme (WFP). WFP has deployed a dedicated technical coordinator to support hydrology and meteorology activities and serves as the implementing partner for the Systematic Observations Financing Facility (SOFF) in Mozambique, helping sustain investments in surface-based observing networks.

Through coordinated technical assistance, capacity building and institutional reform, Mozambique is steadily strengthening the operational readiness of INAM and DNGRH—advancing its vision for a robust, end-to-end early warning system that saves lives and builds resilience in the face of growing climate risks.