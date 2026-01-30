Left Menu

Over 3,700 govt school buildings in dilapidated condition: Rajasthan education minister

Dilawar informed the House that under the state budget for 2025-26, an amount of Rs 17,497.51 lakh has been sanctioned for major repair works in 2,000 government schools. In addition, district collectors have approved repair works for 20,383 school buildings damaged due to floods or excessive rainfall under the State Disaster Response Fund, he said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-01-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 15:31 IST
As many as 3,768 government school buildings in Rajasthan have been identified as dilapidated, School Education Minister Madan Dilawar informed the assembly on Friday. The state government had conducted a survey of dilapidated schools in August 2025 after a part of a government school collapsed in Jhalawar district, claiming the lives of seven children. Replying to a question raised by BJP MLA Sandeep Sharma during Question Hour, the minister said a district-level survey conducted through district collectors found that 3,768 school buildings are in a dilapidated condition. Out of these, 2,558 school buildings have been officially declared as dilapidated, while the remaining 1,210 are yet to be formally declared so, he said, adding that the process for demolition of such buildings is currently underway. According to the survey, 41,178 out of 45,365 government schools in the state require major repairs. Dilawar informed the House that under the state budget for 2025-26, an amount of Rs 17,497.51 lakh has been sanctioned for major repair works in 2,000 government schools. In addition, district collectors have approved repair works for 20,383 school buildings damaged due to floods or excessive rainfall under the State Disaster Response Fund, he said. The minister further said for construction of new buildings for 1,680 dilapidated schools, proposals amounting to Rs 1,998.24 crore have been sent to the Union Ministry of Education in the first phase. Approval from the Centre is still awaited.

