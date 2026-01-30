Karnataka bans tobacco ads on buses, bus stands: Minister
He further instructed that if such advertisements are already displayed on buses or at bus stops, a specific timeline should be fixed for their removal and strict directions issued to ensure compliance within the stipulated period.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Friday directed officials to prohibit all direct and indirect advertisements promoting the consumption of tobacco products on buses and at bus stands of the state's four transport corporations. In a note issued to the managing directors of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) and Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC), the transport minister ordered the directive to be implemented with immediate effect. ''In the interest of the public, I hereby direct that, with immediate effect, no advertisements-directly or indirectly promoting the consumption of tobacco products-shall be displayed on buses or at bus stands of the transport corporations,'' Reddy said. He further instructed that if such advertisements are already displayed on buses or at bus stops, a specific timeline should be fixed for their removal and strict directions issued to ensure compliance within the stipulated period.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka: Two arrested over hate-inducing social media posts
Karnataka on shaky ground against Punjab despite Rahul's fifty; Desai puts Saurashtra on cusp of win
NCB busts secret drug lab in Karnataka's Mysuru; four held
Karnataka minister urges MSMEs to pay dignified wages to retain workers
'Harsh, regressive': CITU slams Cong-led Karnataka govt over draft labour rules