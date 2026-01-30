Left Menu

Karnataka bans tobacco ads on buses, bus stands: Minister

He further instructed that if such advertisements are already displayed on buses or at bus stops, a specific timeline should be fixed for their removal and strict directions issued to ensure compliance within the stipulated period.

Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Friday directed officials to prohibit all direct and indirect advertisements promoting the consumption of tobacco products on buses and at bus stands of the state's four transport corporations. In a note issued to the managing directors of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) and Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC), the transport minister ordered the directive to be implemented with immediate effect. ''In the interest of the public, I hereby direct that, with immediate effect, no advertisements-directly or indirectly promoting the consumption of tobacco products-shall be displayed on buses or at bus stands of the transport corporations,'' Reddy said. He further instructed that if such advertisements are already displayed on buses or at bus stops, a specific timeline should be fixed for their removal and strict directions issued to ensure compliance within the stipulated period.

