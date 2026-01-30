Left Menu

NDMC set to integrate municipal services under its 'Smart IDs'

The New Delhi Municipal Council NDMC is set to integrate multiple taxes, municipal tax, water tax, property tax, electricity bills and other civic services under their Digital Door Number NDDN, creating one common identity and streamlining municipal services for every property in its area, officials said. The RFID tags, installed at the doorstep, allow civic teams to build access-based services such as solid waste management and vaccination tracking, officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2026 20:48 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 20:48 IST
NDMC set to integrate municipal services under its 'Smart IDs'
  • Country:
  • India

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is set to integrate multiple taxes, municipal tax, water tax, property tax, electricity bills and other civic services under their Digital Door Number (NDDN), creating one common identity and streamlining municipal services for every property in its area, officials said. According to officials, Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N) has been roped in for the task as the project details are being chalked out. According to officials, to support this shift, the civic body has digitised at least three crore documents, allowing different departments to access the same property data through one platform instead of working in silos. The move is aimed at simplifying payments for residents while helping NDMC track dues and services more efficiently and effectively. ''A portal will be launched soon where every single user will be able to track and finalise their dues. The project is expected to finish in FY 2026-27, and the final cost of the project is yet to be ascertained,'' officials said. The integration builds on NDMC's Digital Door Number (NDDN) project, under which at least 50,894 homes across 48 localities have already been given a permanent, nine-digit, road-based number. Each property is digitally mapped and linked to QR codes and RFID tags installed at the doorstep. ''Each property is digitally mapped and marked with a 9x6 inch polished mild steel plate that carries the NDDN along with a QR code and an RFID tag. The plates are rust-proof and UV printed. The RFID tags, installed at the doorstep, allow civic teams to build access-based services such as solid waste management and vaccination tracking,'' officials said. NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Chahal said that with NDDN acting as a single identifier, NDMC has begun bringing together data related to electricity, water, gas and property dues, allowing all house-related information to be viewed through one ID, streamlining municipal services. ''This will help us to improve services and simplify filing municipal dues under one ID. This feature will be designed to support future integrations, including emergency services and public welfare programmes,'' Chahal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ajit Pawar’s death: NCP leaders meet CM Fadnavis amid uncertainty over party’s future

Ajit Pawar’s death: NCP leaders meet CM Fadnavis amid uncertainty over party...

 India
2
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
3
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
4
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026