Odisha CM launches Rs 492 crore projects for Ganjam district

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday launched developmental projects worth Rs 492 crore for Ganjam district and announced that the birth anniversary of renowned poet Kabi Samrat Upendra Bhanja would be celebrated as a state festival. Majhi launched the projects while attending the valedictory session of the annual Gopalpur Beach Festival. ''This festival is a beautiful combination of history, tradition, culture and nature. Through this festival, we are celebrating the uniqueness of Odisha, the glory of Ganjam and the living heritage of our culture,'' Majhi said. Of the Rs 492 crore projects launched by the CM for Ganjam district, 15 projects worth more than Rs 50 crore were inaugurated, and the foundation stone of 64 projects worth Rs 442 crore was laid. These projects were health infrastructure, hostel facilities, and road construction. These projects also include the improvement and beautification of Gopalpur beach with an investment of Rs 32 crore. In recognition of the invaluable contribution of Kabi Samrat Upendra Bhanja to Odia literature and culture, the chief minister has directed the department to restore the prestigious 'Upendra Bhanja Chair' at Berhampur University. Although this chair was established long ago, it was dormant for many years. Majhi also declared Bhanja's birth anniversary to be celebrated as a state festival from this year. The chief minister said that the birth anniversary of the poet will be celebrated as a 7-day festival from May 16. Before addressing the gathering, Majhi performed 'Samudra Aarti'. He said the people of Ganjam district have cleaned major beaches of the district through Beach Cleanup Festival walk and given the message of clean beaches and beautiful Odisha to the state. He further said that the Patisonpur beach in the district is a matter of pride for Odisha, which has earned the Blue Flag certificate for the third time in a row. He said that efforts are underway to get the Blue Flag certificate for Gopalpur and Nolia Nuagaon beaches as well. The chief minister said that the expansion and improvement work of Gopalpur port will be done with an investment of Rs 16,554 crore. This will increase the cargo handling capacity of the port to 50 million metric tonne and ensure employment for 5,000 youth. Stating that the Prime Minister has announced construction of a mega port at Bahuda in the district at an investment of Rs 21,500 crore, Majhi said that this will further strengthen our port-based economy.

