Gopalpur Beach Festival: Where Tradition Meets the Tide

The Gopalpur beach festival commenced in Odisha with Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati inaugurating the event. Thousands attended to witness cultural rituals like the 'Samudra arati' and diverse dance performances. The festival celebrates the cultural confluence and historical significance of Gopalpur, attracting notable personalities from film industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 28-01-2026 17:55 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 17:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The picturesque Gopalpur beach festival kicked off in Odisha's Ganjam district with vibrant fanfare, drawing locals and tourists alike. Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati led the inauguration amidst a notable gathering of political dignitaries and officials.

Ahead of the festival, traditional torches symbolically brought from revered Shakti shrines were welcomed by the governor. In his address, he highlighted Gopalpur's charm as a historical and progressive coastal beacon, transforming livelihood and ambition.

Cultural highlights include the 'Samudra arati' ritual, seeking blessings from the sea, and captivating performances by folk, classical, and contemporary dancers. The presence of Bollywood and Odia stars further enhances the festival's glittering allure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

