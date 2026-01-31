Fire erupts in Mumbai slum; no casualties

At least eight shanties were gutted after a fire erupted in a slum in Govandi area of eastern Mumbai on Saturday morning, a civic official said. There were no reports of casualties due to the fire that broke out at around 10 am in New Gautam Nagar, he said. At least four fire engines and other emergency response vehicles were pressed into service and the blaze was doused after more than three hours, said the official. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he said.

