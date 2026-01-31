Several steps being taken to prevent leopards straying into residential areas: Rajasthan Govt

Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 31-01-2026 17:25 IST | Created: 31-01-2026 17:25 IST
Seven incidents of leopard movement were reported in residential colonies of Jaipur over the past year, the Rajasthan Assembly was informed on Thursday. Replying to a question raised by BJP MLA Kalicharan Saraf, Forest and Environment Minister Sanjay Sharma said the forest department has taken several steps to prevent leopards from straying into inhabited areas. He said two Quick Response Teams (QRTs) were constituted on December 2, 2024, and are kept on 24-hour alert. These teams have been deployed in areas such as Malviya Nagar and Vidhyadhar Nagar, where leopard movement was reported earlier. Trained trackers from Ranthambore were called, and six local persons from the Jhalana and Amagarh areas were trained for a month. Continuous tracking is being carried out at points from where leopards move out of forest areas, the minister added. He said an enclosure is being prepared inside the forest to improve habitat conditions, where prey animals will be introduced. Sharma further said that six new water holes have been constructed in the forest to ensure adequate water availability for wildlife. He also informed the House that 20 new camera traps have been installed for tracking leopard movement, which has taken the total number of camera traps in the area to 60. These measures are aimed at monitoring leopard movement and reducing human-wildlife conflict in Jaipur, he said.

