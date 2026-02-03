Left Menu

Greenpeace Urges Winter Olympics to Cut Ties with Eni Over Environmental Concerns

Greenpeace has urged the Winter Olympics organizers to end their partnership with Italian oil company Eni due to its fossil fuel activities, which are blamed for accelerating climate change and threatening snow-based sports. Eni argues it supports energy transition efforts, but environmental groups are pressing for change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2026 14:44 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 14:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Environmental advocacy group Greenpeace is urging Winter Olympics organizers to sever ties with Italian oil giant Eni, highlighting concerns that the company's fossil fuel operations counter efforts to preserve snow-dependent sports amid global warming. Scheduled from February 6-22, the Milano Cortina Games list Eni as a premier sponsor.

Protesters assert that Eni's actions significantly contribute to climate change, risking the loss of natural snow and glacier mass in winter sports regions. Highlighted by a Greenpeace video, the message is clear: the Games require snow, not fossil fuels.

Eni defends its record, pointing to its investment in energy transition to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. Meanwhile, environmental groups, including ReCommon, have ongoing legal proceedings against Eni related to climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

