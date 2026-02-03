Japan Battles Record Snowfall Amid General Election Concerns

Soldiers and an army of snow plows raced against time on Tuesday in Japan to tackle unprecedented snowfalls blanketing northern and western cities. This winter's harrowing storms have already claimed 30 lives, casting shadows over the upcoming general elections, the first scheduled in midwinter in 36 years.

The Self-Defence Forces were mobilized to assist local authorities struggling against a two-meter snow accumulation in Aomori, reportedly the largest seen in 40 years. Moreover, about 1,000 snow plows commenced the arduous task of clearing over 3,800 km of roads in Sapporo, as noted by broadcaster Nippon TV.

The intense snowfall led to the temporary shutdown of Hokkaido's primary airport last week, leaving hundreds stranded and causing transportation chaos with delays in train services and highway closures. Nationwide, since January 20, over 100 people have sustained serious injuries from snow-related incidents while 30 fatalities have been documented, according to the disaster management agency.

