China and Uruguay Forge Ahead: A Strategic Partnership in a Multipolar World
China and Uruguay are strengthening their strategic partnership to promote an equal multipolar world. During a historic meeting between President Xi Jinping and Uruguayan counterpart Yamandu Orsi, both nations signed agreements for cooperation in areas like trade and environment, while also aiming to initiate a free trade agreement with Mercosur.
In a significant diplomatic meeting, China and Uruguay have decided to collaborate towards creating an "equal and orderly multipolar world," according to President Xi Jinping's proposal to Uruguayan counterpart Yamandu Orsi. The countries inked agreements to work together in various domains, including trade and environmental endeavors.
The leaders expressed optimism about advancing discussions on a free trade agreement between China and Mercosur, the South American trade bloc, as highlighted in a joint statement released by Xinhua news agency. This meeting marks the first visit by a South American leader to Beijing since the U.S. intervened in Venezuela.
Uruguay's president, leading a 150-member delegation, emphasized that their economic partnership with China was at a peak, calling for further enhancement. Notably, Uruguay hopes to diversify trade and boost investments, strategically signaling its openness to deeper ties amid global geopolitical tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India-US Trade Deal: A Landmark Step Towards Global Economic Partnership
Taiwan's Strategic Shift: A Leap Towards Democratic Partnerships
Adani and Leonardo Forge Partnership to Transform India's Helicopter Industry
Adani Group, Italian major Leonardo announce partnership to set up integrated helicopter manufacturing ecosystem in India.
Trump's U.S.-India Trade Deal: A New Era in Economic Partnership