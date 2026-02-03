LPG Cylinder Explosion Injures Four in Bagpur Adda Tailor Shop

Four individuals, including two fire brigade personnel, sustained injuries in an LPG cylinder explosion at a tailor shop in Bagpur Adda, Hoshiarpur, on Tuesday, officials reported.

The fire brigade team, comprising Manjit Singh, Parmjit Singh, and Gurditt Singh, was responding to a blaze within the shop when the explosion occurred. According to Gurditt Singh, the fire wasn't severe initially, but the LPG cylinder inside suddenly detonated.

Shop owner Mandeep Kaur and resident Rajveer Kaur were also among the injured. Deputy Commissioner Ashika Jain confirmed a magisterial inquiry into the incident while police conduct a separate investigation. The government ensures medical treatment for those injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)