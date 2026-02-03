Delhi's Road Infrastructure Set for Major Revamp with New Budget Support

Delhi Cabinet minister Parvesh Verma announced that the Public Works Department will request Rs 1,200 crore from the Centre for significant road projects. This initiative is part of the Union Budget 2026-27, focusing on economic strengthening and regional development.

Verma highlighted that improved central funding would enhance road quality, reduce traffic congestion, and improve safety for commuters. The efforts reflect a strengthened collaboration between the Centre and the Delhi government, aiming to expedite long-pending infrastructure projects.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Verma emphasized India's emerging status as a global economic power with growing international trade confidence. The budget sets the stage for India's development roadmap towards 2047, ensuring both national and regional progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)