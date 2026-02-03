Left Menu

Delhi's Road Infrastructure Set for Major Revamp with New Budget Support

Delhi Cabinet minister Parvesh Verma announced plans to seek Rs 1,200 crore from the Centre for road projects. The move, part of the Union Budget 2026-27, aims to enhance road infrastructure, reduce congestion, and improve safety. The efforts reflect strengthened collaboration between the Centre and Delhi government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2026 18:16 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 18:16 IST
Delhi's Road Infrastructure Set for Major Revamp with New Budget Support
Parvesh Verma
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Cabinet minister Parvesh Verma announced that the Public Works Department will request Rs 1,200 crore from the Centre for significant road projects. This initiative is part of the Union Budget 2026-27, focusing on economic strengthening and regional development.

Verma highlighted that improved central funding would enhance road quality, reduce traffic congestion, and improve safety for commuters. The efforts reflect a strengthened collaboration between the Centre and the Delhi government, aiming to expedite long-pending infrastructure projects.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Verma emphasized India's emerging status as a global economic power with growing international trade confidence. The budget sets the stage for India's development roadmap towards 2047, ensuring both national and regional progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026