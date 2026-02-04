Clear Skies Favor Milan's Olympic Opening, Air Force Predicts
Forecasts predict a break in rainy weather for Milan's Olympic opening at San Siro stadium. The event, co-hosted with Cortina d'Ampezzo, will experience improved conditions with no major snowfalls expected. Stable weather will prevail during the Winter Games, with avalanche risk remaining steady.
The iconic San Siro stadium in Milan will welcome spectators to Friday's Olympic opening ceremony without the need for umbrellas, according to Italy's air force meteorological service. A much-needed respite from the rain is expected, allowing the global event to proceed smoothly.
Colonel Guido Guidi of the Italian Air Force predicts improved weather conditions, forecasting dry and rain-free weather as the ceremony commences. Parallel co-host Cortina d'Ampezzo should also see a gradual improvement, although cloud cover may persist.
With the Winter Games scheduled from February 6 to 22 across five Alpine provinces, the forecast suggests stable weather. While light precipitation is possible, no major snowfalls or temperature fluctuations are anticipated. Consequently, the avalanche risk remains consistent but still requires daily monitoring.
