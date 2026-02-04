Left Menu

Rajasthan Set for Slight Temperature Relief Amidst Weather Fluctuations

Rajasthan's weather has been predominantly dry, with a forecast of rising minimum temperatures offering temporary relief from cold. Fatehpur in Sikar reported the lowest temperature. Due to a weak western disturbance, a circulation system led to cloudiness in the northeast, while another disturbance is expected soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 04-02-2026 18:52 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 18:52 IST
Rajasthan Set for Slight Temperature Relief Amidst Weather Fluctuations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan has experienced predominantly dry weather recently, according to the Meteorological Department's latest observations. A slight increase in minimum temperatures is expected to bring temporary relief from the cold spell affecting the region.

The department reported that Fatehpur in the Sikar district recorded the coldest temperature at 5.9 degrees Celsius. Light to moderate fog was observed in isolated locations.

A weak western disturbance influenced the northeastern parts of the state, causing partly cloudy conditions. With another disturbance anticipated by February 8, the northwestern region may see further changes.

TRENDING

1
Chandni Chowk Heist: Women Trio Busted for Jewellery Theft

Chandni Chowk Heist: Women Trio Busted for Jewellery Theft

 India
2
Eswatini High Court Dismisses Deportation Agreement Challenge

Eswatini High Court Dismisses Deportation Agreement Challenge

 Global
3
EU Resumes Trade Talks with U.S. Amid Greenland Dispute

EU Resumes Trade Talks with U.S. Amid Greenland Dispute

 Belgium
4
India and GCC to Begin FTA Talks: A Renewed Economic Bond

India and GCC to Begin FTA Talks: A Renewed Economic Bond

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026