Rajasthan Set for Slight Temperature Relief Amidst Weather Fluctuations

Rajasthan has experienced predominantly dry weather recently, according to the Meteorological Department's latest observations. A slight increase in minimum temperatures is expected to bring temporary relief from the cold spell affecting the region.

The department reported that Fatehpur in the Sikar district recorded the coldest temperature at 5.9 degrees Celsius. Light to moderate fog was observed in isolated locations.

A weak western disturbance influenced the northeastern parts of the state, causing partly cloudy conditions. With another disturbance anticipated by February 8, the northwestern region may see further changes.