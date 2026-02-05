Oberoi Realty's Record Bid for Prime Mumbai Land

Oberoi Realty has outbid competitors with a Rs 5,400 crore offer to acquire 11 acres of prime land in Mumbai's Bandra East. This land, under the auspices of the Railway Land Development Authority (RLDA), offers immense development potential with a Floor Space Index (FSI) of 19.50 lakh sq ft.

The RLDA opened financial bids on Wednesday, confirming Oberoi Realty's position as the highest bidder. The company is currently awaiting further instructions from RLDA regarding the next procedural steps.

Financially, Oberoi Realty has shown stability, reporting a slight increase in net profit to Rs 622.64 crore for the quarter ending December 2025. This marginal rise was accompanied by a total income climb to Rs 1,561.74 crore, showcasing the growing business strength of one of India's leading real estate firms.