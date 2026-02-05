Left Menu

Pune's Transformation Cell: Revamping Civic Services

Pune has rolled out a year-long initiative, 'Transformation Cell', to enhance civic services. Led by top officials, the focus is on quick, visible improvements through coordination rather than large projects. The effort includes aligning various departments to avoid repeated roadworks and improve daily life.

Pune's top officials, Naval Kishore Ram and Jitendra Dudi, have launched an ambitious initiative called the 'Transformation Cell' to upgrade the city's basic civic services over the next year.

The focus is on achieving quick, visible improvements by enhancing coordination among government and private agencies, avoiding the lengthy timelines of large infrastructure projects.

Supported by lessons from the recent Pune Grand Cycle Tour, the initiative prioritizes small interventions significantly improving daily life. Coordination issues were flagged, with roadworks as a key concern. Solutions involve aligning utilities with municipal projects to prevent repeated road digging.

(With inputs from agencies.)

