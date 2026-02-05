Pune's Transformation Cell: Revamping Civic Services

Pune's top officials, Naval Kishore Ram and Jitendra Dudi, have launched an ambitious initiative called the 'Transformation Cell' to upgrade the city's basic civic services over the next year.

The focus is on achieving quick, visible improvements by enhancing coordination among government and private agencies, avoiding the lengthy timelines of large infrastructure projects.

Supported by lessons from the recent Pune Grand Cycle Tour, the initiative prioritizes small interventions significantly improving daily life. Coordination issues were flagged, with roadworks as a key concern. Solutions involve aligning utilities with municipal projects to prevent repeated road digging.

(With inputs from agencies.)