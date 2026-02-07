Tragedy in Thane: A 12-Year-Old's Fatal Leap
A 12-year-old reportedly committed suicide by leaping from a high-rise in Thane, Maharashtra. Police confirmed no suicide note was found, and investigations involve checking CCTV footage and the boy's mobile phone for distress signals.
A 12-year-old boy has allegedly committed suicide by leaping to his death from a high-rise building in Maharashtra's Thane on February 3, police reported on Saturday.
The tragic incident occurred in a housing complex in the Wagle Estate area. The child reportedly jumped from the window of his sixth-floor apartment.
Residents urgently transported him to a nearby hospital, but doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. Authorities have registered the case as an accidental death (ADR), and investigations are ongoing, with police scrutinizing CCTV footage and the boy's electronic devices for any indications of distress.
