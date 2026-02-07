Left Menu

Leopard on the Loose: Jaipur's Big Cat Dilemma

A leopard was seen in Jaipur's Surya City Colony, triggering a forest department search operation. The leopard was spotted for over an hour but evaded capture. A safety alert has been issued, and a cage will be set up as a precaution, with residents advised to stay vigilant.

Jaipur | Updated: 07-02-2026 14:45 IST
Early Saturday morning, residents of Jaipur's Surya City Colony on Agra Road awoke to an unexpected visitor—a leopard. The forest department responded swiftly, launching a search operation after the big cat was seen prowling the area for more than an hour.

Footage captured by CCTV cameras confirmed the leopard's presence on the road, where it was seen approaching a dog before wandering off. Despite the forest department's prompt response, the elusive feline managed to evade capture.

To ensure public safety, officials have decided to place a cage at the site overnight should the leopard return. Residents are urged to remain vigilant, particularly at night, following a safety alert issued by authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

