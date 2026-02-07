Leopard on the Loose: Jaipur's Big Cat Dilemma

Early Saturday morning, residents of Jaipur's Surya City Colony on Agra Road awoke to an unexpected visitor—a leopard. The forest department responded swiftly, launching a search operation after the big cat was seen prowling the area for more than an hour.

Footage captured by CCTV cameras confirmed the leopard's presence on the road, where it was seen approaching a dog before wandering off. Despite the forest department's prompt response, the elusive feline managed to evade capture.

To ensure public safety, officials have decided to place a cage at the site overnight should the leopard return. Residents are urged to remain vigilant, particularly at night, following a safety alert issued by authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)