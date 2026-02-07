Left Menu

Strengthening the Backbone: Arunachal Pradesh's Border Road Infrastructure

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik emphasized the need for robust road infrastructure to enhance national security and community welfare in border areas. He praised the Border Roads Organisation for their efforts and highlighted the roads' role in socio-economic development and the Centre's vibrant village programme.

On Saturday, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik highlighted the critical need to fortify border road infrastructure within the state, reinforcing their importance as lifelines for national security and frontier community well-being.

In a meeting with Director General of Border Roads (DGBR) Lt Gen Harpal Singh at Lok Bhavan, detailed discussions unfolded around the progress and strategic significance of border road projects.

Governor Parnaik commended the Border Roads Organisation's efforts, noting how their work has facilitated improved access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities, transforming border villages into growth hubs.

