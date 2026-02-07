Strengthening the Backbone: Arunachal Pradesh's Border Road Infrastructure

On Saturday, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik highlighted the critical need to fortify border road infrastructure within the state, reinforcing their importance as lifelines for national security and frontier community well-being.

In a meeting with Director General of Border Roads (DGBR) Lt Gen Harpal Singh at Lok Bhavan, detailed discussions unfolded around the progress and strategic significance of border road projects.

Governor Parnaik commended the Border Roads Organisation's efforts, noting how their work has facilitated improved access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities, transforming border villages into growth hubs.

(With inputs from agencies.)