Subcontractor Arrested in Delhi Pit Incident: Safety Negligence in Spotlight

In a shocking development, Delhi Police have detained a subcontractor for his role in withholding crucial information about an accident. A biker tragically fell into a nearly 15-foot-deep pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board in Janakpuri. Despite being aware of the incident, authorities failed to implement basic safety measures, including adequate warnings and barricades.

The investigation, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Darade Sharad Bhaskar, revealed that Rajesh Kumar Prajapati, the accused subcontractor, was informed of the incident but delayed notifying emergency services. Eyewitnesses report that the subcontractor reached the scene swiftly but made no immediate attempt to contact the police or emergency responders. Consequently, the accident was not officially reported until hours later.

With the situation escalating, Delhi government officials have suspended three DJB engineers over negligence concerns. An ex-gratia payment is expected for the victim's family, and corrective site inspections are underway. The government has vowed strict legal action against those found responsible, as investigations continue under intense scrutiny from the victim's family, legal counsel, and the public.

