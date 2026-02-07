Tragic End for Majestic Predator in Kaziranga

A tragic discovery unfolded in the Burapahar range of Kaziranga National Park when officials found the lifeless body of a 12-year-old male tiger. The carcass was located in the Baneswar forest camp area, close to the Brahmaputra River.

Forest officers, including Burapahar forest range officer Niloy Baruah, suspect infighting among the big cats as the cause of death, given the visible injury marks on the predator's body.

After conducting an autopsy at the scene, officials buried the carcass near the site in accordance with standard procedures, marking a somber day for wildlife conservation efforts in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)