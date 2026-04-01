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Trump's 'God Squad' Exempts Gulf Oil Industry from Wildlife Protections

The Endangered Species Committee, led by senior Trump administration officials, granted an exemption allowing Gulf of Mexico oil and gas industry operations to bypass federal endangered species protections. This decision, fueled by national security concerns, marks a significant move to prioritize domestic energy production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2026 01:16 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 01:16 IST
Trump's 'God Squad' Exempts Gulf Oil Industry from Wildlife Protections
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The Trump administration's Endangered Species Committee has made a landmark decision to exempt the Gulf of Mexico's oil and gas industry from longstanding federal protections for endangered species. This move aims to boost domestic energy production, despite potential environmental repercussions.

The exemption, primarily pushed by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, was justified on the grounds of national security, citing global oil supply disruptions due to conflicts. The oil-rich Gulf region accounts for about 15% of U.S. crude production, making it a strategic priority for the administration.

This decision has sparked a backlash from environmental groups, who argue that the exemption endangers species like the Rice's whale. Legal challenges are already underway, questioning the committee's rationale in putting energy objectives over ecological concerns.

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