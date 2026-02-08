Traffic Disruptions Announced for Centenary Celebrations at Delhi University

Traffic movement in Delhi's North Campus will be significantly affected on Sunday as Shriram College of Commerce celebrates its centenary, according to the Delhi Traffic Police.

An advisory has been issued outlining road closures and diversions affecting major thoroughfares like Chhatra Marg, University Marg, and Mall Road from 3 pm to 10 pm.

Authorities urge commuters to plan accordingly and avoid the area for smoother traffic management, allowing emergency vehicles unrestricted access.

(With inputs from agencies.)