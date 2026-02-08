Traffic Disruptions Announced for Centenary Celebrations at Delhi University
Traffic movement on key roads near Delhi University's North Campus will be impacted on Sunday due to Shriram College of Commerce's centenary celebrations. Authorities have issued an advisory detailing affected routes and diversions. Commuters are urged to avoid the area to ensure smooth traffic flow.
Traffic movement in Delhi's North Campus will be significantly affected on Sunday as Shriram College of Commerce celebrates its centenary, according to the Delhi Traffic Police.
An advisory has been issued outlining road closures and diversions affecting major thoroughfares like Chhatra Marg, University Marg, and Mall Road from 3 pm to 10 pm.
Authorities urge commuters to plan accordingly and avoid the area for smoother traffic management, allowing emergency vehicles unrestricted access.
