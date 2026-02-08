Left Menu

Delhi Weather Report: Above Average Temperatures Recorded

Delhi experienced above-average temperatures with a maximum of 24.4°C and a minimum of 10.2°C on Sunday. The air quality was moderate with an AQI of 189. The Indian Meteorological Department predicts shallow fog on Monday, with temperatures hovering around similar levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 20:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi recorded temperatures exceeding the seasonal average on Sunday, as reported by the Indian Meteorological Department. The capital saw a maximum temperature of 24.4 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 10.2 degrees Celsius.

The air quality index was logged at a moderate level of 189, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. Various weather stations recorded similar conditions: Safdarjung reported 24.4°C, Palam 22°C, and Lodhi Road 25.2°C, indicating a slight increase from expected benchmarks.

The IMD forecasts shallow fog for Monday, with maximum and minimum temperatures anticipated around 25 and 10 degrees Celsius, respectively, maintaining comparable weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

