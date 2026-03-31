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The Impact of Rising Temperatures on Birth Gender: A Global Study

Research by the University of Oxford indicates a correlation between high temperatures during pregnancy and a decrease in male births, as seen in studies across India and sub-Saharan Africa. The study emphasizes the implications of climate change on population health and gender ratios, highlighting the potential influence of extreme heat on prenatal survival and family planning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 14:59 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 14:59 IST
The Impact of Rising Temperatures on Birth Gender: A Global Study
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  • India

A recent study by researchers at the University of Oxford suggests a surprising link between rising temperatures during pregnancy and a decrease in male births. Analyzing five million births across both India and sub-Saharan Africa, the study concluded that higher temperatures might influence the sex ratio at birth.

Specifically, the research found that exposure to high temperatures during the first trimester in sub-Saharan Africa correlates with fewer male births. In contrast, in India, the effects manifest later, during the second trimester, particularly among older mothers and those without sons, suggesting a complex interplay of biological and societal factors.

The findings, published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, indicate significant consequences for population health, gender balance, and family planning in a warming world. High ambient temperatures could affect prenatal viability, particularly for male fetuses, and may reduce sex-selective abortions in regions with a strong preference for sons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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