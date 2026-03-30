Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Sees Rainfall as Summer Temperatures Soar

Uttar Pradesh experienced brief rainfall in Agra and Aligarh, according to the local meteorological department. Temperatures in the state varied, with Lucknow's high at 37.4°C and Banda being the hottest at 41.4°C. Rain and thundershowers are predicted at selected locations across eastern and western Uttar Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 30-03-2026 21:27 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 21:27 IST
Uttar Pradesh Sees Rainfall as Summer Temperatures Soar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh reported scattered rainfall on Monday in cities like Agra and Aligarh, as confirmed by the local meteorological department.

In the capital, Lucknow, the temperature reached a maximum of 37.4 degrees Celsius, while Banda reported the highest at 41.4 degrees Celsius, with Prayagraj not far behind at 40.5 degrees Celsius.

According to the department, rain and thundershowers are expected at isolated locations in eastern Uttar Pradesh and some areas in the west, offering a temporary respite from the rising temperatures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes Amid Unseasonal Storms in Jalna

Tragedy Strikes Amid Unseasonal Storms in Jalna

 India
2
Rajasthan Royals: Striking a Winning Partnership

Rajasthan Royals: Striking a Winning Partnership

 India
3
U.S. Troops Bolster Presence in Middle East Amid Iran Tensions

U.S. Troops Bolster Presence in Middle East Amid Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Battle for Bagalkote: High-Stakes Campaigning Unfolds

Battle for Bagalkote: High-Stakes Campaigning Unfolds

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026