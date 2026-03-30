Uttar Pradesh Sees Rainfall as Summer Temperatures Soar

Uttar Pradesh reported scattered rainfall on Monday in cities like Agra and Aligarh, as confirmed by the local meteorological department.

In the capital, Lucknow, the temperature reached a maximum of 37.4 degrees Celsius, while Banda reported the highest at 41.4 degrees Celsius, with Prayagraj not far behind at 40.5 degrees Celsius.

According to the department, rain and thundershowers are expected at isolated locations in eastern Uttar Pradesh and some areas in the west, offering a temporary respite from the rising temperatures.

(With inputs from agencies.)