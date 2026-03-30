Uttar Pradesh Sees Rainfall as Summer Temperatures Soar
Uttar Pradesh experienced brief rainfall in Agra and Aligarh, according to the local meteorological department. Temperatures in the state varied, with Lucknow's high at 37.4°C and Banda being the hottest at 41.4°C. Rain and thundershowers are predicted at selected locations across eastern and western Uttar Pradesh.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 30-03-2026 21:27 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 21:27 IST
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh reported scattered rainfall on Monday in cities like Agra and Aligarh, as confirmed by the local meteorological department.
In the capital, Lucknow, the temperature reached a maximum of 37.4 degrees Celsius, while Banda reported the highest at 41.4 degrees Celsius, with Prayagraj not far behind at 40.5 degrees Celsius.
According to the department, rain and thundershowers are expected at isolated locations in eastern Uttar Pradesh and some areas in the west, offering a temporary respite from the rising temperatures.
(With inputs from agencies.)