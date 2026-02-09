Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Construction Worker Electrocuted in West Bengal

A construction worker in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal was electrocuted on a rooftop, sparking local protests. High-voltage wires dangerously close to the site led to the fatal accident. Locals allege illegal construction and administrative negligence contributed to the tragedy. Authorities are investigating.

A construction worker tragically lost his life in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal after being electrocuted by a high-voltage wire. The incident occurred in the Golabari area under the Shasan police station, where wires dangerously close to a rooftop resulted in the accident, police confirmed.

Tension quickly spread throughout the area as locals staged a protest, claiming that illegal construction activity was ongoing despite multiple complaints to authorities. Residents argued that negligent administrative responses played a role in the preventable accident.

The victim's body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and police have launched an investigation into the circumstances leading to the incident. The situation was eventually brought under control, authorities said.

