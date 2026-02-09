Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Tripoli: A Tale of Collapse and Resilience

In Tripoli, Lebanon, 14 people died in a catastrophic residential building collapse. Rescue operations led by the civil defence retrieved 14 bodies and rescued 8 survivors. The incident exposes the city's deteriorating infrastructure, sparking concerns over safety and neglect in Lebanon's second-largest city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 13:56 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 13:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic turn of events, the death toll from a residential building collapse in Tripoli, Lebanon, has reached 14, according to Lebanon's National News Agency reporting on Monday.

Imad Khreiss, the Civil Defence Director General, confirmed that rescue teams have successfully recovered 14 bodies and saved eight individuals during their operation in the Bab al-Tabbaneh neighborhood.

This disaster raises serious concerns about the aging infrastructure in Tripoli, Lebanon's second-largest city, as similar incidents have highlighted years of neglect and deterioration, as stated by municipal officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

