Tragedy Strikes in Tripoli: A Tale of Collapse and Resilience

In a tragic turn of events, the death toll from a residential building collapse in Tripoli, Lebanon, has reached 14, according to Lebanon's National News Agency reporting on Monday.

Imad Khreiss, the Civil Defence Director General, confirmed that rescue teams have successfully recovered 14 bodies and saved eight individuals during their operation in the Bab al-Tabbaneh neighborhood.

This disaster raises serious concerns about the aging infrastructure in Tripoli, Lebanon's second-largest city, as similar incidents have highlighted years of neglect and deterioration, as stated by municipal officials.

