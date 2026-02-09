Andhra Pradesh's Swift Response to Avian Influenza Outbreak

The Andhra Pradesh government, led by Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, has swiftly responded to avian influenza reports from Chittoor and Annamayya districts. Rapid Response Teams were immediately deployed to manage the outbreak, with over 90 bird deaths reported in a span of two days.

Upon confirmation by the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, containment measures were enacted, including restricting bird movement in affected areas. Minister Atchannaidu assured the public that there was no need for panic, as properly cooked poultry remains safe.

With culling operations underway and coordinated efforts across various departments, the minister emphasized ongoing vigilance, advising poultry farmers on biosecurity and urging prompt reporting of abnormal bird deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)