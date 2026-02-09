Left Menu

Tragedy in Tripoli: Building Collapse Claims 15 Lives

A building collapse in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, has resulted in the deaths of 15 people, with eight more injured. The collapse has highlighted concerns over infrastructure and government neglect in the area. An investigation is promised to hold responsible parties accountable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 09-02-2026 17:42 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 17:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

A tragic building collapse in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, has claimed 15 lives, according to state media reports. Eight individuals suffered injuries in the incident, which occurred in the impoverished Bab Tabbaneh district on Sunday afternoon.

The disaster has sparked outrage among local residents, who accuse the authorities of neglecting the city's infrastructure. Tripoli, Lebanon's second largest city, frequently experiences building collapses due to inadequate safety standards.

In a show of solidarity, locals gathered at the collapse site, firing into the air in mourning. Officials have assured the public of an investigation to uncover the cause and to ensure accountability for the loss of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

