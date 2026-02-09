Left Menu

Swift Overhaul: Haryana CM Orders Pothole-Free Roads and Swift Repairs

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has mandated that the Umang Bhardwaj Chowk to Dwarka Expressway road be made pothole-free within 24 hours. In a meeting, Saini addressed 12 out of 17 complaints about city infrastructure and gave directives for swift repairs and removal of encroachments.

Gurugram | Updated: 09-02-2026 18:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

In a decisive move on Monday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini instructed officials to ensure the road from Umang Bhardwaj Chowk to Dwarka Expressway is made free of potholes within a tight 24-hour window.

At a meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee, Saini emphasized that any laxity in public welfare duties would not be tolerated, according to officials. The meeting saw 12 of the 17 infrastructure-related complaints addressed, with directives issued for all city roads to become motorable within a month.

Saini also called for the immediate removal of encroachments by HSIIDC, the Municipal Corporation, and GMDA, and highlighted the resolution of a road obstruction at Carnation Residency. An important two-week deadline was set for constructing a new road, anticipated to benefit thousands of residents and students, while waterlogging issues in Surat Nagar must be resolved within a month or face strict consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

