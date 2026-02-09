Tragic Blaze Claims Life in Mumbai Highrise

A devastating fire broke out in a 13-storey building in Vile Parle, Mumbai, claiming the life of a 63-year-old woman and injuring her daughter. The incident occurred on Monday morning on the 13th floor of the Suvidha Pearl Building.

Responding rapidly, at least five fire engines and other vehicles from the Mumbai Fire Brigade managed to control the flames after a three-hour battle. The blaze began in a flat belonging to the family of the building's developer, according to police from the Vile Parle station.

Tragically, Bhavna Satra, sister-in-law of the builder and an asthma patient, succumbed to suffocation while investigating the smoke source with her daughter Aneree. An accidental death report has been filed, though the fire's cause has not been determined.

(With inputs from agencies.)