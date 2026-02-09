Left Menu

Tragic Blaze Claims Life in Mumbai Highrise

A fatal fire in a 13-storey Mumbai building led to the death of a 63-year-old woman and injuries to her daughter. The blaze, extinguished after three hours, arose in the Suvidha Pearl Building. The cause remains undiscovered, but police have registered the death as accidental.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-02-2026 20:23 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 20:23 IST
Tragic Blaze Claims Life in Mumbai Highrise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire broke out in a 13-storey building in Vile Parle, Mumbai, claiming the life of a 63-year-old woman and injuring her daughter. The incident occurred on Monday morning on the 13th floor of the Suvidha Pearl Building.

Responding rapidly, at least five fire engines and other vehicles from the Mumbai Fire Brigade managed to control the flames after a three-hour battle. The blaze began in a flat belonging to the family of the building's developer, according to police from the Vile Parle station.

Tragically, Bhavna Satra, sister-in-law of the builder and an asthma patient, succumbed to suffocation while investigating the smoke source with her daughter Aneree. An accidental death report has been filed, though the fire's cause has not been determined.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Olympic Athletes Voice Opinions Amid Political Tensions

Olympic Athletes Voice Opinions Amid Political Tensions

 Global
2
Delhi Police Cracks E-Commerce Theft Racket

Delhi Police Cracks E-Commerce Theft Racket

 India
3
Supreme Court Mandates Nationwide SOP Adoption to Combat Cyber Frauds

Supreme Court Mandates Nationwide SOP Adoption to Combat Cyber Frauds

 India
4
Former Minister Ambati Rambabu Gets Bail Amid Controversy

Former Minister Ambati Rambabu Gets Bail Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026