Jammu's Battle Against Unlawful Slums: A Sanitation Crusade

The Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) has initiated a large-scale demolition initiative, tackling over 100 slum settlements deemed 'unhygienic' across the city. This action marks a significant effort to uplift sanitation and safeguard public health, according to an official statement.

The demolition drive took place in areas such as Jaggi Darbar, Paloura, and others, as directed by Municipal Commissioner Devansh Yadav. Officials targeted slums lacking basic sanitation facilities, which were identified as presenting serious health and environmental threats.

These unauthorized structures contravene municipal regulations and disrupt the city's cleanliness efforts. JMC is committed to continuing these operations to prevent the spread of unsanitary environments, urging public collaboration to sustain a clean and healthy city.

(With inputs from agencies.)