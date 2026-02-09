Left Menu

Jammu's Battle Against Unlawful Slums: A Sanitation Crusade

Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) demolished over 100 shanties in a crackdown on unauthorized slum settlements in the city. This initiative aims to improve sanitation and uphold the Open Defecation Free framework, stressing the importance of public cooperation in maintaining urban cleanliness and public health standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 09-02-2026 21:26 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 21:26 IST
Jammu's Battle Against Unlawful Slums: A Sanitation Crusade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) has initiated a large-scale demolition initiative, tackling over 100 slum settlements deemed 'unhygienic' across the city. This action marks a significant effort to uplift sanitation and safeguard public health, according to an official statement.

The demolition drive took place in areas such as Jaggi Darbar, Paloura, and others, as directed by Municipal Commissioner Devansh Yadav. Officials targeted slums lacking basic sanitation facilities, which were identified as presenting serious health and environmental threats.

These unauthorized structures contravene municipal regulations and disrupt the city's cleanliness efforts. JMC is committed to continuing these operations to prevent the spread of unsanitary environments, urging public collaboration to sustain a clean and healthy city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Olympic Athletes Voice Opinions Amid Political Tensions

Olympic Athletes Voice Opinions Amid Political Tensions

 Global
2
Delhi Police Cracks E-Commerce Theft Racket

Delhi Police Cracks E-Commerce Theft Racket

 India
3
Supreme Court Mandates Nationwide SOP Adoption to Combat Cyber Frauds

Supreme Court Mandates Nationwide SOP Adoption to Combat Cyber Frauds

 India
4
Former Minister Ambati Rambabu Gets Bail Amid Controversy

Former Minister Ambati Rambabu Gets Bail Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026