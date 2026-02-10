Left Menu

India's Space Odyssey: From Humble Beginnings to Global Partnerships

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan emphasizes India's space programme as a people-centric effort grounded in international collaboration. He highlights the evolution from initial US-supported projects to major joint missions. Key future goals include building a space station and developing advanced launch vehicles, stressing the need for global cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-02-2026 13:06 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 13:06 IST
India's Space Odyssey: From Humble Beginnings to Global Partnerships
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan has reaffirmed India's commitment to a people-centric and globally cooperative space programme, reflecting on the nation's six decades in space endeavors. Speaking at the US-India Space Business Forum, Narayanan highlighted that India's space mission is fundamentally about benefiting people and fostering international collaboration.

Narayanan recounted the pivotal role of the United States in India's early space activities, including the launch of the country's first rocket in 1962. He noted that the Indian space initiatives have grown into a globally respected ecosystem, emphasizing shared accomplishments with the US on projects like the Chandrayaan missions and the NISAR satellite.

Looking ahead, Narayanan outlined India's ambitious goals, including the launch of a space station and crewed lunar missions. He stressed the need for new heavy-lift vehicles and continued innovation, advocating for increased international cooperation to achieve these milestones, drawing substantial support from Indian industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Macron's Call to Action: Strengthening Europe's Global Power

Macron's Call to Action: Strengthening Europe's Global Power

 Global
2
Rethinking Diabetes Diagnosis: Beyond HbA1c in South Asia

Rethinking Diabetes Diagnosis: Beyond HbA1c in South Asia

 India
3
Nationwide Protests Unite Arabs and Jews in Israel Against Rising Violence

Nationwide Protests Unite Arabs and Jews in Israel Against Rising Violence

 Israel
4
Opposition Challenges Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's Conduct

Opposition Challenges Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's Conduct

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026