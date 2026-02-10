India's Space Odyssey: From Humble Beginnings to Global Partnerships

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan has reaffirmed India's commitment to a people-centric and globally cooperative space programme, reflecting on the nation's six decades in space endeavors. Speaking at the US-India Space Business Forum, Narayanan highlighted that India's space mission is fundamentally about benefiting people and fostering international collaboration.

Narayanan recounted the pivotal role of the United States in India's early space activities, including the launch of the country's first rocket in 1962. He noted that the Indian space initiatives have grown into a globally respected ecosystem, emphasizing shared accomplishments with the US on projects like the Chandrayaan missions and the NISAR satellite.

Looking ahead, Narayanan outlined India's ambitious goals, including the launch of a space station and crewed lunar missions. He stressed the need for new heavy-lift vehicles and continued innovation, advocating for increased international cooperation to achieve these milestones, drawing substantial support from Indian industries.

