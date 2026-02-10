Left Menu

Harassment on Goa Beaches: Timely Interventions by Lifesavers

Several incidents of harassment against female tourists on Goa beaches were reported, involving domestic tourists and requiring intervention by lifesavers and police. Swift actions by beach marshals prevented further escalation. The events highlight issues of safety and misconduct on popular tourist beaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 10-02-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 15:30 IST
  • India

Incidents of harassment against female tourists by domestic visitors have sparked concerns about safety on Goa's popular beaches. Lifesavers and police intervened to manage the situation, ensuring the well-being of the affected tourists.

Four cases of harassment, three medical emergencies, and a lost-and-found case were reported last week along Goa's coastline, according to Drishti Marine. The swift action by marshals and lifesavers was crucial in preventing further escalation.

Among the incidents, two male tourists from Telangana were taken into custody after allegedly harassing a foreign woman. Additionally, a group from Karnataka was found filming Russian women without consent. Goa Police continues to work with agencies to ensure tourist safety and address misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

