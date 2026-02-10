Swift Rescue: Kite's Brush with Death from Banned Manjha

In Saharanpur's Anand Nagar Park, a kite found itself in a life-threatening situation after becoming entangled in banned Chinese 'manjha', a sharp kite string. The immediate response of local corporator Mansoor Badar and a municipal team led to the bird's rescue.

The incident, reported by concerned residents who heard the distressed fluttering, prompted a quick response involving a municipal lift vehicle and horticulture department personnel. The bird was discovered hanging upside down with its nest nearby.

Despite the late hour, officials acted swiftly, freeing the kite after hours of effort and administering first aid using turmeric and medicine. Mansoor Badar emphasized the importance of prompt action in ensuring the bird's survival.

(With inputs from agencies.)