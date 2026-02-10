Left Menu

Swift Rescue: Kite's Brush with Death from Banned Manjha

A kite was rescued by a local corporator and municipal team after being entangled in banned Chinese 'manjha' in Saharanpur's Anand Nagar Park. The prompt action, despite the late hour, saved the severely injured bird, which received first aid for its wounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 10-02-2026 17:58 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 17:58 IST
Swift Rescue: Kite's Brush with Death from Banned Manjha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Saharanpur's Anand Nagar Park, a kite found itself in a life-threatening situation after becoming entangled in banned Chinese 'manjha', a sharp kite string. The immediate response of local corporator Mansoor Badar and a municipal team led to the bird's rescue.

The incident, reported by concerned residents who heard the distressed fluttering, prompted a quick response involving a municipal lift vehicle and horticulture department personnel. The bird was discovered hanging upside down with its nest nearby.

Despite the late hour, officials acted swiftly, freeing the kite after hours of effort and administering first aid using turmeric and medicine. Mansoor Badar emphasized the importance of prompt action in ensuring the bird's survival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Africa's Diplomatic Push for Peace in Ukraine

South Africa's Diplomatic Push for Peace in Ukraine

 South Africa
2
Adani Group Faces US Probe Over Iranian LPG Imports

Adani Group Faces US Probe Over Iranian LPG Imports

 India
3
Supreme Court Weighs Creamy Layer Exclusion for SC/ST Quotas

Supreme Court Weighs Creamy Layer Exclusion for SC/ST Quotas

 India
4
Narkanda Hosts Thrilling Ski and Snowboard Championship

Narkanda Hosts Thrilling Ski and Snowboard Championship

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026